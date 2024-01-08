 Skip navigation
Jags were the 'most disappointing' team from 2023

January 8, 2024 12:25 AM
After losing five of their last six games and failing to qualify for the playoffs, Chris Simms and Ahmad Fareed assess what went wrong for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 18 loss to the Titans.
