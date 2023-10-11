 Skip navigation
Jaguars on 'upward trajectory' after beating Bills

October 11, 2023 12:40 PM
Chris Simms is high on the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
