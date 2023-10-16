Watch Now
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed credit the Jets defense for getting the better of another top-tier offense, stuffing the Eagles and getting their first ever win against Philadelphia.
Up Next
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
Give me the headlines: Raiders 'Kill Bill Vol. 3'
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 6 of the NFL, including the Minnesota Vikings U-G-L-Y win against the Chicago Bears and the Raiders handing the New England Patriots another loss.
The ‘shocking’ Browns win against the 49ers
The 'shocking' Browns win against the 49ers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the Browns ending the 49ers long-running regular season win streak and how they were able to pull off such a feat.
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both lean toward the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers in this Week 6 Monday Night matchup as they head to SoFi Stadium and look to rebound from a 32-point loss.
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about the upcoming Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills with the latter currently favored by two touchdowns at the sportsbooks.
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms believes the Lions will be too much to handle for the Buccaneers, but Mike Florio sees this as an opportunity for Tampa Bay to "prove everybody wrong" in Week 6.
Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Jets
Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate if the Jets can translate their solid play as of late into an upset over the Eagles or if Philadelphia's rushing attack and defensive line will be too much for New York to overcome.
Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both pleasantly surprised with the level of play from the Rams early in the season, despite their 2-3 record, and both like those Rams to take care of business against the Cardinals.
MIA, PHI, DET, BUF among Simms’ Week 6 best bets
MIA, PHI, DET, BUF among Simms' Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both high on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers but disagree between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.
Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Raiders
Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think the Patriots look like the worst team in football and don't see that changing when they visit the Raiders in Week 6.
Week 6 preview: Panthers vs. Dolphins
Week 6 preview: Panthers vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect the Dolphins' unstoppable offense to continue its historic pace and steamroll the Panthers in Week 6.
Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how well Gardner Minshew will hold up against the Jaguars, whose offense has "turned the corner."