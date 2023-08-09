 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250
NASCAR fines, penalizes Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 00 team after Michigan
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Four
Nafi Thiam, Olympic and world heptathlon champion, to miss worlds
AUTO: JUN 04 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200
Truck Series playoffs set up audition opportunities for Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar

Top Clips

nbc__ffhh_berrypositionalrankings41-50.jpg
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
nbc_ffhh_berrypositionalrankings31-40_230809.jpg
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
eagles_mpx.jpg
Berry’s outlooks for Swift, Taylor, Bigsby in 2023

Watch Now

Key Bengals players to watch in 2023

August 9, 2023 01:00 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss what Safety Nick Scott and first-round pick DL Myles Murphy can offer to the Cincinnati Bengals' defense.
nbc_csu_dolphinsjackson_230809.jpg
3:41
Key Dolphins player to watch in 2023
nbc_csu_ravensoweh_230809.jpg
5:25
Key Ravens player to watch in 2023
nbc_csu_jetsjohnson_230809.jpg
4:03
Key Jets player to watch in 2023
nbc_csu_kaiirelam_230809.jpg
3:39
Key Bills player to watch in 2023
nbc_csu_donovansmith_230809.jpg
3:12
Key Chiefs player to watch in 2023
nbc_csu_49erstowatch_230807.jpg
3:13
Key 49ers players to watch in 2023
nbc_csu_cowboytowatch_230807.jpg
3:22
Key Cowboys player to watch in 2023
nbc_csu_liontowatch_230807.jpg
4:06
Key Lions players to watch in 2023
nbc_csu_gianttowatch_230807.jpg
3:18
Key Giants players to watch in 2023
nbc_csu_packertowatch_230807.jpg
4:27
Key Packers player to watch in 2023
nbc_csu_bracketupdate_230807.jpg
4:07
Loaded top-16 in best 21st century non-QBs bracket
nbc_csu_eagletowatch_230807.jpg
2:31
Key Eagles player to watch in 2023
