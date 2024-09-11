 Skip navigation
Cousins' movements 'were concerning' in ATL debut

September 11, 2024 11:50 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate Kirk Cousins' debut with the Atlanta Falcons, discussing what went wrong and why the veteran's movements were concerning in the Week 1 loss.
