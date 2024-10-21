 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_raidersrams_241020.jpg
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
nbc_simms_hyundai_241020__989431.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘G Money!’
nbc_simms_lionsvikings_241020.jpg
Lions’ confidence on display in win over Vikings

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_raidersrams_241020.jpg
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
nbc_simms_hyundai_241020__989431.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘G Money!’
nbc_simms_lionsvikings_241020.jpg
Lions’ confidence on display in win over Vikings

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders

October 21, 2024 01:14 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Rams' win over the Raiders in Week 7, in which Los Angeles did just enough behind Jared Verse and Matthew Stafford to come out on top at home.
Up Next
nbc_simms_hyundai_241020__989431.jpg
9:57
Give Me The Headline: ‘G Money!’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsvikings_241020.jpg
8:48
Lions’ confidence on display in win over Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
1:57
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
2:37
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_lacvsari_241017.jpg
1:11
NFL Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nyjvspit_241017.jpg
2:45
NFL Week 7 preview: Jets vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_kcvssf_241017.jpg
5:17
NFL Week 7 preview: Chiefs vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_carvswas_241017.jpg
2:03
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_csu_lvvslar_241017.jpg
2:37
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_patsjaguars_241017.jpg
2:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_csu_texanspackers_241017.jpg
3:42
NFL Week 7 preview: Texans vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_titansbills_241017.jpg
2:28
NFL Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Titans
Now Playing