 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McCaffrey, Jackson favored to lead rushing yards

January 24, 2024 12:15 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the favorites to rush for the most yards during the conference championship games.
Up Next
nbc_csu_chiefsoffense_240124.jpg
6:07
Simms dissects KC’s use of 13 personnel vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsdefense_240124.jpg
4:24
Will Hutchinson pressure Purdy to unsettle 49ers?
Now Playing
nbcs_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240122.jpg
19:07
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
Now Playing
USATSI_22173703_copy_720x405_2302431811810.jpg
9:28
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_gbvsfpreview_240118.jpg
8:05
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_houvbalpreview_240118.jpg
12:41
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_kcvbufpreview_240118.jpg
8:39
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
8:18
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_240118.jpg
1:19
Chiefs, Bucs lead Divisional Round best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_qbconfidence_240118.jpg
4:53
Divisional Rd. QB confidence draft: Stroud, Allen
Now Playing
nbc_csu_sneedvsdiggs_240117.jpg
5:02
Diggs vs. Sneed matchup critical for playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bucslionsv2_240117.jpg
19:12
Similar aggressive styles to clash in Bucs-Lions
Now Playing