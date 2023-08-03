Watch Now
McCourty remembers the top teams of his career
Former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to reflect on the best teams he played on throughout his career and what he remembers most from his success.
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has ‘that dog’
Devin McCourty shares his impressions from playing against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as well as Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and other NFL stars.
Which QB most impressed McCourty in his career?
Devin McCourty, a former safety for the New England Patriots, joins Chris Simms to discuss which signal caller impressed him more: Aaron Rodgers in 2014 or Patrick Mahomes in 2018.
McCourty: ‘Boulder off my shoulders’ in retirement
Former New England Patriot Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to discuss his recent retirement, the anxiety that came with playing in the NFL and his relationship with Patriots' coach Bill Belichick.
Inside fine line of preseason training-injury risk
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the delicate balance of players practicing all-out but risking getting injured, versus not practicing enough then being more injury prone and less in-football-shape.
Simms: Best NFL teams spend money on the big guys
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed play GM for different NFL teams and discuss how they would divide up the salary cap money based on position.
Simms: Irsay made a ‘measured threat’ at Taylor
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the current situation between Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and running back Jonathan Taylor and discuss what might happen next.
Outlining expectations for new NFL head coaches
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed define what a successful season would look like for the Broncos, Colts, Texans, Panthers and Cardinals, as new head coaches take the helm for each of these teams this year.
Chris Simms reveals top 5 NFL secondary rankings
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the best secondaries in the NFL and the under-the-radar units that aren't getting enough attention heading into the 2023 season.
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze the Seattle Seahawks' last two draft classes and speculate why the Seahawks will be a balanced, run-first, take-big-shots offense this season.
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they do not believe the Super Bowl hangover will plague the Philadelphia Eagles in a weak NFC.
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the Broncos' running back options besides Javonte Williams and assess if Dalvin Cook is a viable option for the team.