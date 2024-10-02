Watch Now
Vikings' O'Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the NFL Coach of the Year odds through Week 4, discussing why Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell is the clear-cut favorite to win the award.
Up Next
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
Broncos' 'gutsy' defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dissect how the Broncos defense stifled the Jets in Week 4, praising Denver's "underrated" secondary led by Pat Surtain II and insight into Garrett Wilson's mindset on New York's offense.
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack everything going wrong with the Browns, and it starts with Deshaun Watson and the offense.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Rodgers Nix’ed’
Give Me The Headline: 'Rodgers Nix'ed'
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 4, including a strong performance from the Colts' Joe Flacco and an ugly New York Jets loss to the Denver Broncos.
Simms sees high-scoring affair in Seahawks-Lions
Simms sees high-scoring affair in Seahawks-Lions
Chris Simms gives his picks for the pair of Monday Night Football games in Week 4, with the Dolphins set up to take down Will Levis and the Titans and the Seahawks and Lions primed for a slugfest.
Is Chiefs’ formula sustainable without Rice?
Is Chiefs' formula sustainable without Rice?
Chris Simms is certainly worried about the state of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense without Rashee Rice, and he's even ready to call them a defensive-oriented team -- but he's learned not to count them out, either.
Daniels remains unflappable to start NFL career
Daniels remains unflappable to start NFL career
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed marvel at Jayden Daniels' immediate acclimation to the NFL and admit they need to rethink their evaluations of the Commanders.
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether Las Vegas can turn things around vs. the Browns, and why Cleveland's raw talent might be enough to secure a win over the struggling Raiders.
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect a close game between the Broncos and Jets, observing a shift in Denver's offensive scheme to give Bo Nix more freedom to attack.
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the first-ever meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Jim Harbaugh, debating whether the Los Angeles Chargers head coach can slow down the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
NFL Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. 49ers
NFL Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 4 matchup between the Patriots and 49ers, debating if New England can get back on track against an injury-riddled San Francisco team.
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Cardinals
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Commanders, fresh off a breakout game for Jayden Daniels, will hold up against the Cardinals.