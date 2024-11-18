Watch Now
Give Me The Headline: 'Purple People Eaters'
Chris Simms breaks down his top headlines from Week 11 of the NFL season, discussing the big road wins from the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
Chris Simms unpacks the Buffalo Bills' huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, breaking down what the result means for both teams and the AFC playoff picture.
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Taysom Hill's huge game against the Cleveland Browns, discussing what makes the 34-year-old such a versatile weapon for the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the upcoming matchup between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, and both agree that the drowning Cowboys will struggle to defeat a hungry Texans squad.
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
The Saints looked competent under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, and Mike Florio wonders if New Orleans can pull off an upset as underdogs when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio go head-to-head on their best bets for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season, explaining why they believe the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers should be favored more heavily.
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Chargers
The Bengals and Chargers have been flexed into Sunday Night Football for Week 11, and while Chris Simms think Los Angeles is being disrespected, he and Mike Florio like Joe Burrow and Cincinnati in Week 11.
NFL Week 11 preview: Falcons vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio like the Broncos to rebound following a difficult defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Week 10 with a home victory over the Falcons during Week 11.
NFL Week 11 preview: Vikings vs. Titans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 11 matchup between the Vikings and Titans, debating whether Tennessee's stout defense can catapult them to an upset over Minnesota.
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Chris Simms has reservations regarding the Steelers' offensive ability to go toe-to-toe with the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens in Week 11, but Mike Florio feels that Pittsburgh will "find a way" at home.
NFL Week 11 preview: Colts vs. Jets
Chris Simms likes Anthony Richardson and the Colts to upset the Jets in Week 11, while Mike Florio predicts New York will eke out a win at home.
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio can't bet against the Chiefs as they put their perfect record on the line against the Bills in Buffalo.