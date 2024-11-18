 Skip navigation
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
Give Me The Headline: ‘Purple People Eaters’

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Give Me The Headline: 'Purple People Eaters'

November 18, 2024 12:10 AM
Chris Simms breaks down his top headlines from Week 11 of the NFL season, discussing the big road wins from the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.
11:49
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
4:12
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
1:12
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
2:58
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
2:18
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets
2:37
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Chargers
2:20
NFL Week 11 preview: Falcons vs. Broncos
2:48
NFL Week 11 preview: Vikings vs. Titans
4:22
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
3:25
NFL Week 11 preview: Colts vs. Jets
4:41
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
4:26
NFL Week 11 preview: Raiders vs. Dolphins
