 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling

May 6, 2024 12:46 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the offensive ceiling for the New England Patriots post-draft with additions at wide receiver and how the team can support the development of Drake Maye as QB of the future.
Up Next
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
5:53
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
1:53
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chargers_240506.jpg
4:32
Can Chargers take pressure off Herbert?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_titans_240506.jpg
6:35
Levis’ potential headlines TEN’s biggest questions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
2:48
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
3:11
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
3:11
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_defensiverookie_240501.jpg
4:51
Eagles’ Mitchell a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY
Now Playing
nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
37:09
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
13:46
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
4:19
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
Now Playing
nbc_simms_qbrecap_240429.jpg
26:21
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL
Now Playing