mahomes.jpg
Saints are a ‘tough matchup’ for Chiefs
nbc_csu_raidersbroncos_241006.jpg
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV
nbc_csu_texansbills_241006.jpg
Are there enough playmakers on the Bills?

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Watch Now

Saints are a 'tough matchup' for Chiefs

October 7, 2024 01:46 AM
Chris Simms gives his pick for Monday Night Football in Week 5, discussing why he's taking the New Orleans Saints to pull off an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.
nbc_csu_raidersbroncos_241006.jpg
6:15
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV
nbc_csu_texansbills_241006.jpg
5:30
Are there enough playmakers on the Bills?
nbc_csu_ravensbengals_241006.jpg
6:28
Sound the alarm on Bengals after loss to Ravens
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
3:58
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
1:47
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
2:51
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsattexans_241003.jpg
6:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
nbc_csu_card49er_241003.jpg
2:10
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_raiderbronco_241003.jpg
1:45
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_packerrams_241003.jpg
1:29
NFL Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Rams
nbc_csu_cowboyssteeler_241003.jpg
5:41
NFL Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_bestbets_241003.jpg
2:11
49ers, Saints lead NFL Week 5 best bets
