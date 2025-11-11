Who are top candidates for next Giants coach?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Packers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
Hunter to miss remainder of year after LCL surgery
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Packers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
Hunter to miss remainder of year after LCL surgery
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Who are top candidates for next Giants coach?
November 11, 2025 04:26 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the candidates to become the New York Giants' next head coach, with Bill Belichick, Steve Spagnuolo and Brian Flores among those in the conversation.
Related Videos
03:02
Hunter to miss remainder of year after LCL surgery
01:25
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
01:31
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks
03:37
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season
01:21
Week 11 early lines to target: Chiefs, Dolphins
07:37
Fantasy TEs to prioritize on Week 11 waiver wire
07:53
Demercado leads waiver wire RBs with options slim
02:56
Stash Burrow immediately in fantasy if available
09:35
Week 11 must-add WRs: Pierce, Washington, Johnson
11:01
Brissett emerges as priority waiver wire QB target
02:01
Should Steelers be runaway favorites vs. Bengals?
02:10
Why the LAC vs. JAX over is an attractive bet
01:49
Krick: It’s ‘Giants or nothing’ against Packers
02:02
Are Bills primed for ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Bucs?
02:00
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
02:40
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
01:53
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win
04:41
NFC playoff picture: Likely Wild Card teams
05:39
Take Your Pick: NFL Week 10 reflection
01:45
Commanders rearranging deck chairs on sinking ship
13:19
Packers’ offense has ‘no true rhythm’ vs. Eagles
09:32
Burrow shouldn’t rush back during 21-day window
04:00
Hurts: Defense ‘played lights out’ against Packers
14:42
Eagles false start on multiple tush push plays
06:53
What the Giants firing Daboll means for Dart
11:01
Florio: ‘Half measures create cultural problems’
03:11
Packers don’t look like ‘high-level contender’
03:22
Brown, Smith not utilized the way they should be
10:48
Sirianni ‘bet on his defense’ against the Packers
01:17
Lions’ Gibbs ‘goes nuclear’ in win over Commanders
Latest Clips
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
06:22
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by
07:32
Drew: Baylor’s roster filled with ‘energy givers’
07:35
Arizona’s Peat: Tucson ‘best college town’ in U.S.
10:56
Arizona head coach Lloyd: ‘We belong’ in Big 12
01:18
Burrow can be a fantasy factor down the stretch
05:13
Wise recalls halfpipe from Sochi, PyeongChang
05:08
How Sadowski-Synnott made history at Beijing 2022
01:17
Reaves belongs in fantasy lineups ‘every day’
01:29
Allen makes Suns history against Pelicans
01:30
Cunningham joins historic company vs. Wizards
09:07
Young: Dybantsa has size, athleticism, maturity
07:17
Dybantsa: Committing to BYU was a ‘no-brainer’
06:13
Peterson focused on winning championships at KU
11:13
Kansas’ Self: Big 12 is the ‘best it’s ever been’
19:34
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
17:53
Daniel breaks down quarterback play across the NFL
09:53
What’s next for Mavericks after firing Harrison?
02:49
Mannix: ‘No surprise’ Mavericks fired Harrison
09:03
Sunderland ‘believe’ they can beat any team
04:55
Magic must improve despite game-winner vs. Blazers
04:22
Clippers’ struggles are ‘hard to figure out’
05:48
Curry, Towns headline top player props
10:04
Wemby’s heroics headline wild night of NBA action
03:18
Are Chelsea fans too critical of Maresca?
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 11
09:43
Is Amorim tinkering with Man United too much?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue