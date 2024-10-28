 Skip navigation
mnfweek8previewgiantssteelers.jpg
Giants’ offense tough to trust against Steelers
nbc_simms_lowesteam_241027.jpg
Broncos unleash Nix against the Panthers
nbc_simms_hyundai_241027.jpg
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Giants' offense tough to trust against Steelers

October 28, 2024 12:54 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the Monday night matchup between the Giants and the Steelers, where Simms doesn't see how New York's offense can keep the team in the game.
nbc_simms_lowesteam_241027.jpg
3:51
Broncos unleash Nix against the Panthers
nbc_simms_hyundai_241027.jpg
9:54
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls
nbc_simms_chiwash_241027.jpg
10:45
Breaking down Commanders’ Hail Mary game winner
nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
2:16
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
3:47
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
2:51
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_cowboys49ers_241024.jpg
2:40
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_novslac_241024.jpg
2:01
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
nbc_simms_atlvstb_241024.jpg
2:58
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_bufvssea_241024.jpg
2:32
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Seahawks
JLove.jpg
2:27
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Jaguars
nbc_simms_arivsmia_241024.jpg
2:41
NFL Week 8 preview: Cardinals vs. Dolphins
