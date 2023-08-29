 Skip navigation
Milestones.png
Hometown Hopefuls: David Brown talks faith, Paris 2024 goals, and his new passion
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Drivers to watch during Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington
Chip Ganassi_ Scott Dixon and Mike Hull - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m91693.jpg
IndyCar power rankings: Scott Dixon stays No. 1

nbc_indy_sales_honda_portland_230903_v2.jpg
Can Palou build on points lead in Portland?
pennstatebte.jpg
Two-horse races in Big Ten division futures
nbc_bte_big10_georgia_230829__366103.jpg
Betting CFP comes down to teams’ ‘in conditions’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Milestones.png
Hometown Hopefuls: David Brown talks faith, Paris 2024 goals, and his new passion
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Drivers to watch during Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington
Chip Ganassi_ Scott Dixon and Mike Hull - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m91693.jpg
IndyCar power rankings: Scott Dixon stays No. 1

nbc_indy_sales_honda_portland_230903_v2.jpg
Can Palou build on points lead in Portland?
pennstatebte.jpg
Two-horse races in Big Ten division futures
nbc_bte_big10_georgia_230829__366103.jpg
Betting CFP comes down to teams’ ‘in conditions’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFC Championship odds and predictions

August 29, 2023 03:39 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed make their predictions for how the NFC will unfold, including how far the Cardinals fire sale will go and whether the Green Bay Packers will win the NFC North.
