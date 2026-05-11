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Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks
Pirates vs Rockies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 12
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
MLB Injury Report: Carlos Correa’s season ends with ankle injury, Ha-Seong Kim set to debut Tuesday
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McCollum gets $1M raise in 6-year contract signed after Iowa made first Elite Eight since 1987

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Remembering former NFL quarterback Craig Morton
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Report: Rodgers, PIT did not meet over weekend

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks
Pirates vs Rockies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 12
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
MLB Injury Report: Carlos Correa’s season ends with ankle injury, Ha-Seong Kim set to debut Tuesday
Iowa v Illinois
McCollum gets $1M raise in 6-year contract signed after Iowa made first Elite Eight since 1987

Top Clips

nbc_pft_craigmorton_260512.jpg
Remembering former NFL quarterback Craig Morton
nbc_pft_grassvsturf_260512.jpg
Holley: Turf on NFL fields ‘bad for the players’
nbc_pft_rodgerstalk_260512.jpg
Report: Rodgers, PIT did not meet over weekend

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Watch Now

First-time DCs who could make an impact

May 11, 2026 03:07 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss rookie defensive coordinators and who could immediately help their respective teams.

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