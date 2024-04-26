Watch Now
Daniels' explosiveness a great asset for WAS
Chris Simms breaks down the Commanders' selection of Jayden Daniels, explaining what the LSU quarterback brings to the table.
Maye will be a ‘project’ with Patriots
Chris Simms discusses why Drake Maye's mechanics concern him with the New England Patriots.
How Williams’ talent can elevate Bears offense
Chris Simms gives his instant reaction to the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher break down what they're hearing about Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and more ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
Jay Croucher joins Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to share how sports betting has evolved in the NFL draft realm, highlighting changes like pricing markets and information availability.
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher discuss the latest buzz surrounding the top defensive prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, including insights on Quinyon Mitchell, Dallas Turner, Cooper DeJean and more.
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
Speedsters fly off the board at the end of Round 1 in Chris Simms' 2024 NFL Mock Draft, including Cooper DeJean, who the Packers pick as their jack of all trades at No. 25.
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
Chris Simms reveals the third part of his 2024 NFL Mock Draft to Connor Rogers, explaining why he foresees Rome Odunze going off the board at No. 18 to the Bengals, a Seahawks-Rams trade and more.
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run
Chris Simms has Washington's Michael Penix Jr. as the last of three consecutive quarterbacks taken from Nos. 11 through 13 in his 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Simms’ Mock Draft 1-8: Vikings trade up to No. 3
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the first eight picks of Simms' 2024 NFL Mock Draft, where QBs fly off the board and the Vikings move up to secure their franchise signal-caller.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
Chris Simms reveals his top two safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Cooper DeJean who is a "physical" player and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who has "elite quickness."
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 1 Edgerrin Cooper
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed that Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper is his top-ranked LB in the 2024 NFL Draft due to his rare athleticism and versatility.