Watch Now
Simms' EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 Chop Robinson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Penn State's Chop Robinson's unique speed and explosion have earned him the No. 4 spot on Simms' draft rankings list of edge rushers.
Up Next
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top four EDGE prospects
Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top four EDGE prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top EDGE prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into two tiers, from Dallas Turner to Chop Robinson and more.
Odds for first defender selected in 2024 NFL Draft
Odds for first defender selected in 2024 NFL Draft
From Dallas Turner to Quinyon Mitchell, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the first defender to be off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Jared Verse
Simms' EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Jared Verse
Despite being a tier below this year's top EDGE prospects, Chris Simms fully believes Jared Verse's pass-rush capabilities will make him a first-round pick and day-one NFL starter in the NFL.
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Laiatu Latu
Simms' EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Laiatu Latu
Chris Simms breaks down why he likes the instinctive quality of Laiatu Latu's game off the edge and explains how he views the impact of Latu's medical track record.
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Dallas Turner
Simms' EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Dallas Turner
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Alabama's Dallas Turner is the top-ranked EDGE on his draft board due to his many existing elite traits combined with his high ceiling.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into three different tiers, from Quinyon Mitchell to Nate Wiggins and more.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Richardson
Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 5 Richardson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Decamerion Richardson is the No. 5 CB in his draft rankings due to his physicality, length and top-end speed.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Max Melton
Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 4 Max Melton
Chris Simms believes CB Max Melton's "straight speed" and acceleration are as good as anyone in the draft and views him as someone coaches can trust "on an island" as he grows in the NFL.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 D.J. James
Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 3 D.J. James
Chris Simms explains why D.J. James possesses elite "change of direction skills" that make him a special player despite not having the downfield speed as the CBs ranked ahead of him.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 2 Nate Wiggins
Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 2 Nate Wiggins
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Clemson CB Nate Wiggins is No. 2 on his draft rankings, including the unique speed and length that he brings to the position.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Quinyon Mitchell
Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 1 Quinyon Mitchell
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell is a "shutdown" CB who "has it all" and is deserving of the top spot in Simms' CB rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft.