NFL Week 13 preview: Rams vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Chris Simms don't expect the Rams to just move the ball up and down the field against the Saints, but know L.A. is hungry for a win.
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the 49ers' recent struggles and injury problems, factors that could go in the Bills' favor when they clash on Sunday Night Football.
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio reveal their best bets for Week 13, including looks at the Detroit Lions, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, Kansas City, and more.
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Browns, who just picked up a huge win over the Steelers, will matchup with the Broncos, who have been surging with Bo Nix.
NFL Week 13 preview: Eagles vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look ahead to the Week 13 showdown between the Eagles and Ravens, discussing the two star running backs on each side and whether Philadelphia could pull off the road victory.
NFL Week 13 preview: Bears vs. Lions
The Lions have lost their last seven Thanksgiving games, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to evaluate if Detroit can break their streak or if Chicago will put on a show.
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both pick Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to roll over the Panthers and cover the six-point spread in Week 13.
NFL Week 13 preview: Titans vs. Commanders
Chris Simms picks the Titans and their stingy defense to spring the upset against the Commanders, while Mike Florio expects Washington to lock in as its playoff hopes begin to waver.
NFL Week 13 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think the current Giants regime could be at stake when they visit the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
NFL Week 13 preview: Dolphins vs. Packers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Thanksgiving night game between the Dolphins and Packers, wondering if Miami's high-octane offense will struggle in the frigid temperatures at Lambeau Field.
NFL Week 13 preview: Seahawks vs. Jets
The Jets will be without LT Tyron Smith and could be without RB Breece Hall as well against the Seahawks, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe a motivated Geno Smith will be more than enough for Seattle vs. New York.
NFL Week 13 preview: Colts vs. Patriots
Chris Simms likes Indianapolis to make light work of New England on the road in Week 13 and not only win but cover, but Mike Florio has a "gut feeling" that the Patriots are due for a victory.