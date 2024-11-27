Watch Now
NFL Week 13 preview: Steelers vs. Bengals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms believe the Pittsburgh Steelers can prevail over their AFC North rival Bengals in Week 13, highlighting Cincinnati's mistake-prone tendencies in big moments.
Up Next
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both pick Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to roll over the Panthers and cover the six-point spread in Week 13.
NFL Week 13 preview: Titans vs. Commanders
NFL Week 13 preview: Titans vs. Commanders
Chris Simms picks the Titans and their stingy defense to spring the upset against the Commanders, while Mike Florio expects Washington to lock in as its playoff hopes begin to waver.
NFL Week 13 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 13 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think the current Giants regime could be at stake when they visit the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
NFL Week 13 preview: Colts vs. Patriots
NFL Week 13 preview: Colts vs. Patriots
Chris Simms likes Indianapolis to make light work of New England on the road in Week 13 and not only win but cover, but Mike Florio has a "gut feeling" that the Patriots are due for a victory.
NFL Week 13 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
NFL Week 13 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
After falling to the Titans last week, Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss how the Texans can get back on track in their Week 13 AFC South clash with the Jaguars.
NFL Week 13 preview: Cardinals vs. Vikings
NFL Week 13 preview: Cardinals vs. Vikings
With several concerns about the Cardinals' offense, Chris Simms and Mike Florio highlight why the Minnesota Vikings are primed for success at home against Arizona in Week 13.
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers' defense
Chris Simms previews the Ravens vs. Chargers game in Week 12, breaking down the key matchups and the coaching duel between brothers John and Jim Harbaugh.
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR ‘by a whisker’
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR 'by a whisker'
Chris Simms breaks down his headlines from Week 12 of the NFL season, discussing the Kansas City Chiefs surviving in Carolina and the Denver Broncos outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders.
Seahawks’ defense impresses vs. Cardinals
Seahawks' defense impresses vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Seahawks' Week 12 win over the Cardinals, particularly the strong defensive effort from Seattle in an important divisional game against Arizona.
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
Tampa Bay returns from a bye looking to chase the dormant Falcons in the NFC South, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio like the Bucs to get the job done against the Giants and trim the deficit in the division to one game.
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their top bets for the Week 12 slate, with looks at the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears.