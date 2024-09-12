Watch Now
Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Panthers
It's never going to be pretty for these Los Angeles Chargers, but the Carolina Panthers are the Carolina Panthers, so Florio and Simms see an easy favorite in this Week 2 matchup.
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Bengals will bounce back from an unexpected loss to the Patriots and if the Chiefs can continue their momentum in Week 2.
Week 2 preview: Steelers vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they like Justin Fields and the Steelers' chances against a Broncos team that is still finding its footing with rookie QB Bo Nix.
Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview this Super Bowl XLIX rematch, and assess how the Seahawks offense will fare against Jerod Mayo's tough New England defense.
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both think the Ravens are simply on a different level from the Raiders, predicting them to earn a "smothering victory" and cover their 8.5-point spread, per DraftKings Sportsbook, in Week 2.
Week 2 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the AFC East showdown on Thursday night between the Bills and Dolphins in Miami, with both differing on the team that's going to seize the early advantage in the division with a win.
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the DraftKings Sportsbook Offensive Player of the Year odds following Week 1, discussing Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley moving up the list.
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate Kirk Cousins' debut with the Atlanta Falcons, discussing what went wrong and why the veteran's movements were concerning in the Week 1 loss.
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Caleb Williams' NFL debut in the Chicago Bears victory over the Tennessee Titans, discussing why Williams' Week 1 struggles shouldn't be a concern moving forward.
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
Chris Simms explains why the Jets and 49ers will play in a physical football game on Monday night, discussing ways New York head coach Robert Saleh may approach facing his former team.
Mayfield ‘was awesome’ in Buccaneers’ Week 1 win
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 1, including Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense looking impressive in a win over the Washington Commanders.
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss J.K. Dobbins' impressive performance in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, breaking down the 25-year-old's impact on the Week 1 win.