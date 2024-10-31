 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnftbvskc_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
packers_lions_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_csu_jagseagles_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnftbvskc_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
packers_lions_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_csu_jagseagles_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Falcons

October 31, 2024 11:30 AM
Chris Simms explains why he does not think the Cowboys defense will be able to stop the "two-headed monster" of the Falcons run game and pass game in Week 9.
Up Next
packers_lions_thumb.jpg
2:33
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jagseagles_241031.jpg
2:23
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bearscards_241031.jpg
3:33
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_csu_patstitans_241031.jpg
2:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_commandersgiants_241031.jpg
2:48
NFL Week 9 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chargersbrowns_241031.jpg
3:48
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_csu_saintspanthers_241031.jpg
1:48
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_broncosravens_241031.jpg
3:08
NFL Week 9 preview: Broncos vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_csu_lvrvscin_241031.jpg
2:08
NFL Week 9 preview: Raiders vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dolphinsbills_241031.jpg
3:13
NFL Week 9 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tnfnyjvshou_241031.jpg
4:24
NFL Week 9 preview: Texans vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
8:27
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
Now Playing