NFL Week 9 preview: Texans vs. Jets

October 31, 2024 10:55 AM
Chris Simms believes the Jets can kick things into gear with their backs against the wall in Week 9, but Mike Florio isn't sold on the idea Aaron Rodgers is completely healthy and ready to go against the Texans.
