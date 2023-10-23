 Skip navigation
Patriots D steps up, contains Allen in Week 7

October 23, 2023 12:35 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Josh Allen's Week 7 passing chart, where the Patriots defense stepped up and took away the middle of the field, forcing Allen to check down more often than not.
