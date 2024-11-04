 Skip navigation
lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Watch Now

Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run

November 4, 2024 12:16 AM
Chris Simms explains how the Eagles' playmakers keep them dangerous as the NFL enters the second half of its season.
lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
rams_seahawks.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
packers_lions_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_csu_jagseagles_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_bearscards_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_patstitans_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
nbc_csu_commandersgiants_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
nbc_csu_chargersbrowns_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Browns
