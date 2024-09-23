 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_240922.jpg
Simms likes Bills, Bengals on Monday night
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240922.jpg
Lions’ creative approach pays off vs. Cardinals
nbc_simms_phino_240922.jpg
Eagles were the ‘better team’ vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Eagles were the 'better team' vs. Saints

September 22, 2024 11:50 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, particularly the strong performances from Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert on the road.
Up Next
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_240922.jpg
1:06
Simms likes Bills, Bengals on Monday night
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240922.jpg
8:46
Lions’ creative approach pays off vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_houmin_240922.jpg
7:14
Why undefeated Vikings are one NFC’s top teams
Now Playing
nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
4:18
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
3:51
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
Now Playing
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
1:39
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_carvslv_240919.jpg
2:16
NFL Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_sfvalar_240919.jpg
1:56
NFL Week 3 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
Now Playing
joshallenmpx.jpg
1:22
NFL Week 3 preview: Jaguars vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_balvsdal_240919.jpg
2:26
NFL Week 3 preview: Ravens vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_simms_detvsari_240919.jpg
4:03
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_miavssea_240919.jpg
2:40
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Seahawks
Now Playing