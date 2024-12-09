Watch Now
Give Me the Headline: No Pickens, No Problem
Chris Simms breaks down his headlines from Week 14 of the NFL season, including the Steelers' passing game thriving despite George Pickens' absence and the Dolphins prevailing over the Jets in OT.
Simms picks Bengals, but not looking past Cowboys
Chris Simms is taking the Bengals' explosive offense over the Cowboys on Monday night, but he wouldn't be shocked if the Dallas offense makes it interesting by showing out against Cincinnati's shaky defense.
Darnold, Cousins go opposite directions in Week 14
Chris Simms and Devin McCourty discuss how Sam Darnold took control in the Vikings' Week 14 win over the Falcons, where Kirk Cousins' struggles continued for an Atlanta team searching for answers.
Simms: Rams will be ‘tough to stop’ after Week 14
Chris Simms and Devin McCourty track how the Rams engineered their stunning comeback against the Bills and assess where both teams go after Week 14 with the playoff picture taking shape.
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Chris Simms predicts the Chargers will breach the Chiefs' vulnerable defense and come out on top on Sunday Night Football, but Mike Florio thinks Kansas City can avoid the upset.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are on the Bills bandwagon in Week 14, as Josh Allen takes on Matthew Stafford and the Rams in a high-octane showdown.
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their most confident picks for Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio could see a settled-in Cooper Rush and the Cowboys giving the Bengals some trouble, but not enough to spring the upset on Monday Night Football.
NFL Week 14 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down their picks for the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup, with both taking Arizona due to home field advantage and the top spot in the NFC West on the line.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bears vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how much interim head coach Thomas Brown gives the Bears a chance to win against a reeling 49ers team in need of a bounce back.
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms like the Titans to bounce back at home against a Jaguars team in "disarray" as Will Levis continues to prove his place as the team's franchise QB.
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if the Browns loss in Week 13 ends the "hope energy" in Cleveland or if the Steelers can continue to expand its pass offense and rectify their loss to split the season series.