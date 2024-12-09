 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241208.jpg
Simms picks Bengals, but not looking past Cowboys
steelers_mpx.jpg
Give Me the Headline: No Pickens, No Problem
nbc_simms_lowes_241208.jpg
Darnold, Cousins go opposite directions in Week 14

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241208.jpg
Simms picks Bengals, but not looking past Cowboys
steelers_mpx.jpg
Give Me the Headline: No Pickens, No Problem
nbc_simms_lowes_241208.jpg
Darnold, Cousins go opposite directions in Week 14

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Give Me the Headline: No Pickens, No Problem

December 9, 2024 12:10 AM
Chris Simms breaks down his headlines from Week 14 of the NFL season, including the Steelers' passing game thriving despite George Pickens' absence and the Dolphins prevailing over the Jets in OT.
Up Next
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241208.jpg
1:56
Simms picks Bengals, but not looking past Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lowes_241208.jpg
8:48
Darnold, Cousins go opposite directions in Week 14
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ramsbills_241208.jpg
7:51
Simms: Rams will be ‘tough to stop’ after Week 14
Now Playing
nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
6:33
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
2:56
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
1:42
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
2:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_csu_seahwaksatcards_241205.jpg
3:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bears49ers_241205.jpg
3:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Bears vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jagsattitans_241205.jpg
2:18
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brownssteelers_241205.jpg
3:01
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_saintsgiants_241205.jpg
4:05
NFL Week 14 preview: Saints vs. Giants
Now Playing