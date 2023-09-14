 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

Friday Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV info
Notre Dame v NC State
College Football: Week 3 Best Bets - Central Michigan at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
USATSI_21390845.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 2 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brianwindhorstinterview_230914.jpg
How will NBA enforce load management rules?
nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

Friday Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV info
Notre Dame v NC State
College Football: Week 3 Best Bets - Central Michigan at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
USATSI_21390845.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 2 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brianwindhorstinterview_230914.jpg
How will NBA enforce load management rules?
nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Raiders, 49ers, Lions, Jags among Week 2 best bets

September 14, 2023 01:57 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 2, including the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and more.
nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
2:00
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
1:47
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
4:32
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
nbc_simms_broste_230914v2.jpg
3:06
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_saipan_230914.jpg
2:32
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
nbc_simms_jetcow_230914.jpg
3:23
Week 2 preview: Jets vs. Cowboys
49ers.jpg
2:47
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_simms_chatit_230914v2.jpg
2:20
Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
nbc_simms_giacar_230914.jpg
2:53
Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Cardinals
nbc_simms_vikeag_230914v2__206276.jpg
4:41
Week 2 preview: Vikings vs. Eagles
nbc_simms_beabuc_230914.jpg
3:05
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_chijag_230914.jpg
3:36
Week 2 preview: Chiefs vs. Jaguars
