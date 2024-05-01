Watch Now
Which rookie RB will be this year's Robinson?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers debate which player they believe could be the rookie rushing yards leader this year, including Jaylen Wright of the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals' Trey Benson.
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they believe Caleb Williams has the potential to be this year's C.J. Stroud due to elite wide receiver support on the Chicago Bears offense.
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss why the Bengals' Jermaine Burton and the Steelers' Roman Wilson are most likely to go from late-round draft pick to standout starting wideout like Puka Nacua did.
Eagles’ Mitchell a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers like the Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell as a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY, while the Vikings' Dallas Turner and the Colts' Laiatu Latu sit atop the odds.
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
Chris Simms sifts through some of his favorite picks from the entire 2024 NFL Draft for the Eagles, Chargers, Cardinals, Steelers, Bills, Raiders, Ravens, Bears, Dolphins, Seahawks, Patriots, and Panthers.
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review teams they feel leave the NFL draft with good classes, citing the Bengals' efforts in protecting Joe Burrow, the Lions improving their secondary, and more.
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review the Rookie of the Year odds in the NFL, including Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Rome Odunze.
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Bo Nix to Denver, Michael Penix Jr. to Atlanta and J.J. McCarthy to Minnesota.
Falcons pull a stunner by picking Penix Jr.
Chris Simms reacts to the Atlanta Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, explaining the implications of the surprising pick.
Nix at No. 12 is a ‘great pick’ for the Broncos
Chris Simms breaks down why he loves Bo Nix to the Denver Broncos, explaining why his creativity can set him apart at the NFL level.
McCarthy’s maturity will help Vikings
Chris Simms reacts to the Minnesota Vikings trading up to select J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, explaining why he's a great "system" fit.
Daniels’ explosiveness a great asset for WAS
Chris Simms breaks down the Commanders' selection of Jayden Daniels, explaining what the LSU quarterback brings to the table.