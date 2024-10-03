Watch Now
49ers, Saints lead NFL Week 5 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for Week 5 of the NFL season, including the San Francisco 49ers to blow past the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots to defeat the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
The desperate Jaguars are at risk of dropping to 0-5 on the season against the Colts despite being slight favorites in London, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio aren't keen on Jacksonville getting up off the mat.
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
It'll likely be an ugly one given the state of each offense, but Florio and Simms both see the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Week 5 matchup going the same way.
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
The quarterback matchup in Week 5 between Deshaun Watson and Jayden Daniels "fascinates" Mike Florio, and while he and Chris Simms have different teams covering, they're aligned in their pick to win.
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect a close game between the Bills and Texans, with Buffalo aiming to bounce back and C.J. Stroud looking to prove himself vs. Josh Allen.
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
The Week 5 NFC West matchup between the Cards and 49ers features two teams that are better than their records might indicate, but both Chris Simms and Mike Florio is riding San Francisco at home as a touchdown favorite.
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms believes in the favored Broncos at home against the Raiders and Mike Florio joins him, as both pick Denver outright for the first time this season with Las Vegas continuing life without Davante Adams.
NFL Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Rams
Jordan Love is limited in practice for Green Bay but they're favored on the road in Week 5 against the Rams. Chris Simms and Mike Florio like the QB and Packers to get back on track against a banged-up Los Angeles.
NFL Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. Steelers
There's a lot at stake personally for Justin Fields on Sunday Night Football v. the Cowboys in Week 5, which Mike Florio is factoring into his pick -- and Chris Simms is also going with the same team to pull out the win.
NFL Week 5 preview: Saints vs. Chiefs
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both think it'll be a tight one, but they're picking opposites side of Monday's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.
NFL Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Seahawks
The Giants hit the road in Week 5 with a tilt in Seattle, where New York could have an advantage on long rest, but both Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect the Seahawks to get the job done as nearly a touchdown-favorite.
NFL Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview a "massive" AFC North showdown between the Ravens and Bengals, and both like Baltimore to send Cincinnati to a 1-4 record in Week 5.