 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

49ers, Saints lead NFL Week 5 best bets

October 3, 2024 12:45 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for Week 5 of the NFL season, including the San Francisco 49ers to blow past the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots to defeat the Miami Dolphins.
Up Next
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
3:58
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
1:47
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
2:51
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_csu_billsattexans_241003.jpg
6:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_card49er_241003.jpg
2:10
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_raiderbronco_241003.jpg
1:45
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_csu_packerrams_241003.jpg
1:29
NFL Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_cowboyssteeler_241003.jpg
5:41
NFL Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_saintschiefs_241003.jpg
4:28
NFL Week 5 preview: Saints vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_giantseahawks_241003.jpg
2:15
NFL Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_csu_ravensatbengals_241003.jpg
2:40
NFL Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jetsvvikings_241003.jpg
4:19
NFL Week 5 preview: Jets vs. Vikings
Now Playing