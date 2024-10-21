Watch Now
Give Me The Headline: 'G Money!'
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 7, including Geno Smith thriving for the Seattle Seahawks and Saquon Barkley thrashing his former team.
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
Chris Simms anticipates a high-scoring affair between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with a much less dramatic bout between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, in a Monday doubleheader.
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Rams' win over the Raiders in Week 7, in which Los Angeles did just enough behind Jared Verse and Matthew Stafford to come out on top at home.
Lions’ confidence on display in win over Vikings
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Detroit Lions' Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, in which Jared Goff's offense showcased its confidence time and time again in a gritty late win.
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their favorite bets for Week 7 of the NFL season, including the Bills laying a big number vs. the Titans and the Jets as favorites against the Steelers.
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms thinks the Ravens and Buccaneers will combine for an "awesome, high-scoring affair" during Week 7, and Mike Florio doesn't disagree, but they're split on which team will emerge victorious in Tampa Bay.
NFL Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms perceives the Chargers and Cardinals contest as an easy decision in favor of Los Angeles, but Mike Florio believes Kyler Murray is primed for a breakout performance for Arizona.
NFL Week 7 preview: Jets vs. Steelers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are eager to see what Aaron Rodgers and the Jets look like with Davante Adams on Sunday Night Football vs. Russell Wilson and Pittsburgh, but both are split on the team that'll secure the win.
NFL Week 7 preview: Chiefs vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the upcoming matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers, in which they both believe KC will the victors in the Super Bowl rematch.
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think Washington should be in command against Carolina and expect the hosts to win and cover in Week 7.
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect the Raiders to be frisky in a de facto home game against the Rams, but they still expect L.A. to emerge victorious at SoFi Stadium.
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Jaguars
The Patriots and Jaguars enter their Week 7 matchup with only one win each, so Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they think the Jaguars will bounce back after an embarrassing Week 6 loss.