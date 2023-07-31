Watch Now
Simms: Irsay made a 'measured threat' at Taylor
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the current situation between Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and running back Jonathan Taylor and discuss what might happen next.
Inside fine line of preseason training-injury risk
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the delicate balance of players practicing all-out but risking getting injured, versus not practicing enough then being more injury prone and less in-football-shape.
Simms: Best NFL teams spend money on the big guys
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed play GM for different NFL teams and discuss how they would divide up the salary cap money based on position.
Outlining expectations for new NFL head coaches
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed define what a successful season would look like for the Broncos, Colts, Texans, Panthers and Cardinals, as new head coaches take the helm for each of these teams this year.
Chris Simms reveals top 5 NFL secondary rankings
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the best secondaries in the NFL and the under-the-radar units that aren't getting enough attention heading into the 2023 season.
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze the Seattle Seahawks' last two draft classes and speculate why the Seahawks will be a balanced, run-first, take-big-shots offense this season.
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they do not believe the Super Bowl hangover will plague the Philadelphia Eagles in a weak NFC.
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the Broncos' running back options besides Javonte Williams and assess if Dalvin Cook is a viable option for the team.
Chiefs defense could be a surprise top-10 unit
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' defense and why it could take a step forward in 2023.
Simms: Jets’ OL not a huge concern if healthy
Chris Simms makes his case for why the New York Jets' offensive line, despite being viewed as the team's Achilles' heel, can excel if it can stay healthy. Plus, Simms shares why he's now buying in on WR Garrett Wilson.
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide, which is available now, and why it is such an important tool in taking your team to the next level.
How to reward RB performance, help fix salaries
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers outline possible options for RB salaries, including having a pool of money that could be awarded based on performance, ending rookie deals early and more.