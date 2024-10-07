Watch Now
Sound the alarm on Bengals after loss to Ravens
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the Baltimore Ravens' overtime victory over the Bengals in Week 5, and why it's time to sound the alarms on Cincinnati.
Saints are a ‘tough matchup’ for Chiefs
Chris Simms gives his pick for Monday Night Football in Week 5, discussing why he's taking the New Orleans Saints to pull off an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Denver Broncos' three-game winning streak and how their ferocious defense dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.
Are there enough playmakers on the Bills?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Buffalo Bills loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, questioning whether Josh Allen has enough playmakers around him to compete with the top teams in the AFC.
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
The desperate Jaguars are at risk of dropping to 0-5 on the season against the Colts despite being slight favorites in London, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio aren't keen on Jacksonville getting up off the mat.
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
It'll likely be an ugly one given the state of each offense, but Florio and Simms both see the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Week 5 matchup going the same way.
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
The quarterback matchup in Week 5 between Deshaun Watson and Jayden Daniels "fascinates" Mike Florio, and while he and Chris Simms have different teams covering, they're aligned in their pick to win.
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect a close game between the Bills and Texans, with Buffalo aiming to bounce back and C.J. Stroud looking to prove himself vs. Josh Allen.
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
The Week 5 NFC West matchup between the Cards and 49ers features two teams that are better than their records might indicate, but both Chris Simms and Mike Florio is riding San Francisco at home as a touchdown favorite.
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms believes in the favored Broncos at home against the Raiders and Mike Florio joins him, as both pick Denver outright for the first time this season with Las Vegas continuing life without Davante Adams.
NFL Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Rams
Jordan Love is limited in practice for Green Bay but they're favored on the road in Week 5 against the Rams. Chris Simms and Mike Florio like the QB and Packers to get back on track against a banged-up Los Angeles.
NFL Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. Steelers
There's a lot at stake personally for Justin Fields on Sunday Night Football v. the Cowboys in Week 5, which Mike Florio is factoring into his pick -- and Chris Simms is also going with the same team to pull out the win.