nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Tagovailoa's return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray

October 30, 2024 11:25 AM
Chris Simms says Miami let one slip away against Arizona despite Tua Tagovailoa's return, details why it's hard to win a football game with a horizontal-passing attack, and reviews Kyler Murray's positive performance.
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
11:16
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
2:10
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed
mnfweek8previewgiantssteelers.jpg
1:20
Giants’ offense tough to trust against Steelers
nbc_simms_lowesteam_241027.jpg
3:51
Broncos unleash Nix against the Panthers
nbc_simms_hyundai_241027.jpg
9:54
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls
nbc_simms_chiwash_241027.jpg
10:45
Breaking down Commanders’ Hail Mary game winner
nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
2:16
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
3:47
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
2:51
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_cowboys49ers_241024.jpg
2:40
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_novslac_241024.jpg
2:01
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
nbc_simms_atlvstb_241024.jpg
2:58
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
