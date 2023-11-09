Watch Now
Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview what should be a showcase of two dynamic offenses when the Detroit Lions travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.
Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
The Giants playing against the Cowboys in Dallas features the biggest spread not only of the week, but of the season, and Mike Florio anticipates the contest to be as ugly as predicted, while Chris Simms isn't so sure.
Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why this could be a "season-defining moment" for the Falcons, if they fall to the Cardinals in Week 10.
Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are currently mired in a four-game losing streak, and while Chris Simms expects Tampa Bay's misery to continue, Mike Florio is taking the Titans on the road in Week 10.
Week 10 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine if the Packers will be able to move the ball on the Steelers at home.
Week 10 preview: Saints vs. Vikings
Chris Simms and Mike Florio have very different expectations on how the Week 10 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings will play out.
Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Jaguars
The 49ers are emerging from their bye week perhaps with a sense of desperation in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Chris Simms and Mike Florio think that'll play to their benefit against the Jaguars.
Week 10 preview: Texans vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both see the Cincinnati Bengals taking down the Houston Texans in NFL Week 10, but neither see it as a comfortable or easy win for Joe Burrow and co.
Week 10 preview: Browns vs. Ravens
"The Ravens are the hottest team in the game right now" says Chris Simms, as he and Mike Florio expect Baltimore to complete the sweep against the Browns, even with Deshaun Watson back under center for Cleveland.
Week 10 preview: Colts vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the early Sunday morning AFC showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, where the Patriots desperately need a win to avoid falling to 2-8 on the season.
Week 10 preview: Panthers vs. Bears
Chris Simms and Mike Florio map out how the Bears have shown glimmers of hope this season, and could have their way against the Panthers on a short week.
Hill, not a QB, as MVP leads midseason award picks
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed walk through their midseason picks for NFL MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, division winners and Coach of the Year. They also analyze the odds for each award, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Defenses must be unpredictable to stop the Eagles
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explore why there's a lot for the Cowboys to be proud of coming out of Week 9, but how ultimately the Eagles' offense is too talented to be stopped by predictable defenses.