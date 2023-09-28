 Skip navigation
Week 4 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

September 28, 2023 12:42 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview over the AFC West rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, where both teams have question marks on defense entering Sunday's showdown.
