Watch Now
Week 6 preview: Panthers vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect the Dolphins' unstoppable offense to continue its historic pace and steamroll the Panthers in Week 6.
Up Next
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both lean toward the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers in this Week 6 Monday Night matchup as they head to SoFi Stadium and look to rebound from a 32-point loss.
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about the upcoming Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills with the latter currently favored by two touchdowns at the sportsbooks.
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms believes the Lions will be too much to handle for the Buccaneers, but Mike Florio sees this as an opportunity for Tampa Bay to "prove everybody wrong" in Week 6.
Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Jets
Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate if the Jets can translate their solid play as of late into an upset over the Eagles or if Philadelphia's rushing attack and defensive line will be too much for New York to overcome.
Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both pleasantly surprised with the level of play from the Rams early in the season, despite their 2-3 record, and both like those Rams to take care of business against the Cardinals.
Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Raiders
Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think the Patriots look like the worst team in football and don't see that changing when they visit the Raiders in Week 6.
Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how well Gardner Minshew will hold up against the Jaguars, whose offense has "turned the corner."
Week 6 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
Week 6 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how the Vikings will hold up without Justin Jefferson against the Bears, who have been slowly finding their groove.
Week 6 preview: Saints vs. Texans
Week 6 preview: Saints vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms both like the Saints' defense to apply the pressure to Texans rookie C.J. Stroud who is still yet to throw an interception this season.
Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Browns
Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Browns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the 49ers' offensive capabilities and staunch defense should ultimately help them prevail in bad weather against a stingy Browns defense in Week 6.
Week 6 preview: Seahawks vs. Bengals
Week 6 preview: Seahawks vs. Bengals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the Seahawks and Bengals Week 6 clash, citing Seattle's offensive line and Cincinnati's underwhelming defense as key groups to watch on Sunday.