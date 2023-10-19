 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Week 7 preview: Dolphins vs. Eagles

October 19, 2023 12:22 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the highly-anticipated Sunday night matchup between the Dolphins and the Eagles and whether Philadelphia can wake up against an explosive Miami team.
Up Next
nbc_simms_billspatriots_231019.jpg
4:18
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownscolts_231019.jpg
4:07
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raidersbears_231019.jpg
2:16
Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Bears
Now Playing
nbc_csu_falbuc_231019.jpg
3:05
Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_steram_231019.jpg
4:27
Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_carsea_231019.jpg
2:45
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_csu_pacbro_231019.jpg
3:00
Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsravens_231019.jpg
6:12
Week 7 preview: Lions vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chachi_231019.jpg
4:21
Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_49evik_231019.jpg
1:53
Week 7 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_231019.png
2:02
SF, BUF, KC, MIA among Simms’ Week 7 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jagssaints_231019.jpg
5:41
Week 7 preview: Jaguars vs. Saints
Now Playing