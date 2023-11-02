 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans

November 2, 2023 12:56 PM
Chris Simms calls the tilt in Houston between the Texans and Bucs a "coin flip" at this point given the inconsistent play from both squads this season, but Mike Florio believes Baker Mayfield is the difference maker.
Up Next
nbc_simms_packers_231102.jpg
2:47
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_browns_231102v2__907770.jpg
2:13
Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_231102.jpg
4:02
Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_billsvsbengals_231102.jpg
3:26
Week 9 preview: Bills vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cowboysvseagles_231102.jpg
3:13
Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawks_231102.jpg
3:17
Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nygvsraiders_231102.jpg
2:10
Week 9 preview: Giants vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_viking_231102.jpg
3:45
Week 9 preview: Vikings vs. Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_simms_coltsvspanthers_231102.jpg
3:29
Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dolphins_231102.jpg
6:17
Week 9 preview: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bearsvssaints_231102.jpg
1:49
Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_simms_titans_231102.jpg
3:52
Week 9 preview: Titans vs. Steelers
Now Playing