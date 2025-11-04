What do BUF, KC playoff odds say about AFC?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots
Patriots at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Enquirer
Giants at Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 2 tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenal_251104.jpg
Arsenal showed ‘composure’ against Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbies_saleh_251104.jpg
Takeaways from Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_2robbies_pedro_251104.jpg
Chelsea cause ‘unrest’ for Frank, Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots
Patriots at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Enquirer
Giants at Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 2 tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenal_251104.jpg
Arsenal showed ‘composure’ against Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbies_saleh_251104.jpg
Takeaways from Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_2robbies_pedro_251104.jpg
Chelsea cause ‘unrest’ for Frank, Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What do BUF, KC playoff odds say about AFC?

November 4, 2025 04:10 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the odds for the Chiefs and Bills to make the playoff, examining what they say about both teams as the NFL enters Week 10.

Related Videos

darnoldsmileseahawkssnfwaiversffhh.jpg
14:07
Claim QBs Darnold, McCarthy on Week 10 waiver wire
nbc_roto_kraft_251104.jpg
01:28
Fantasy fallout of Kraft’s torn ACL
nbc_csu_saucegardner_251104.jpg
05:29
Simms: Gardner trade is ‘awesome’ for Colts
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251104.jpg
06:01
Target tight ends Loveland, Fannin Jr. in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_wrs_251104.jpg
10:40
Washington, Horton, Pierce are top WRs on waivers
nbc_ffhh_rbs_251104.jpg
09:27
Snatch up RBs Singletary, Davis on Week 10 waivers
nbc_csu_quinnenwilliams_251104.jpg
06:51
Report: Cowboys acquire Williams in ‘monster’ move
saucegardnercoltstrade.jpg
02:29
Colts get star CB Gardner from Jets in ‘shocker’
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
05:23
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251104.jpg
47
Raiders trade WR Meyers to Jaguars for two picks
nbc_ffhh_rashid_shaheed_251104.jpg
01:48
Seahawks reportedly acquire WR Shaheed from Saints
nbc_ffhh_brissett_251104.jpg
04:26
Do Cardinals have QB Murray in their future plans?
nbc_roto_seahwaks_251104.jpg
02:00
Lean under for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 10
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
13:25
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_roto_buffalo_251104.jpg
01:55
Take Bills against floundering Dolphins
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
13:44
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance
nbc_pft_george_pickens_penalty_251104.jpg
06:17
Pickens ‘knew what he was doing’ with penalty
brissett.jpg
07:18
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
08:27
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
nbc_pft_kyler_murray_next_251104v2.jpg
05:24
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
nbc_pft_tucker_kraft_injury_251104.jpg
01:51
GB, LAC won’t be the same without Kraft, Alt
nbc_pft_josh_allen_mvp_251104.jpg
03:26
Make the MVP case: Allen vs. Stafford
harrisonjr.jpg
04:09
Cardinals lean on Harrison Jr. against Cowboys
nbc_pft_marinharrisonsr_251104.jpg
04:49
Harrison Sr: Cardinals are ‘hard for me to watch’
nbc_pft_chasebrown_251104.jpg
09:56
Taylor hopes Brown learns from recent comments
nbc_pft_tradedeadline_251104.jpg
08:26
NFL trade deadline: Buy, sell or stay the course
nbc_pft_frankieluvu_251104.jpg
04:55
Luvu suspended for repeated hip-drop tackles
nbc_pft_loganwilson_251104.jpg
07:23
What acquiring Wilson means for the Cowboys
nbc_pft_azdalkeymoments_251104.jpg
04:19
Dissecting how Cardinals beat Cowboys in Week 9
nbc_pft_mnfyoutubetv_251104.jpg
05:16
YouTube TV, Disney squabble affects MNF viewing

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenal_251104.jpg
09:47
Arsenal showed ‘composure’ against Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbies_saleh_251104.jpg
11:20
Takeaways from Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_2robbies_pedro_251104.jpg
09:34
Chelsea cause ‘unrest’ for Frank, Spurs
nbc_pl_2robbies_haaland_251104.jpg
13:39
Haaland playing ‘at his majestic best’ for City
nbc_pl_generationxpartbv2_251104.jpg
14:43
Rice’s delivery leading to set-piece success
nbc_pl_generationxpartcv2_251104.jpg
07:46
Can Wolves survive after sacking Pereira?
nbc_oht_ruthjurgensen_251104.jpg
03:25
Jurgensen on how NBA Foundation makes an impact
nbc_roto_harper_251104.jpg
01:21
Report: Harper out multiple weeks with calf injury
nbc_roto_harrisonjr_251104.jpg
01:21
Harrison Jr. flourishing with Brissett at QB
nbc_roto_shaheed_251104.jpg
01:30
Shaheed has ‘weekly’ fantasy upside with Seahawks
nbc_roto_townsv2_251104.jpg
01:21
Knicks’ Towns gets back on track vs. Wizards
nbc_roto_meyers_251104.jpg
01:21
Daugherty: JAX not ‘ideal landing spot’ for Meyers
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251104.jpg
01:09
Giannis headlines early season NBA buzzer beaters
nbc_roto_magic_hawks_251104.jpg
01:49
Unpacking Magic-Hawks Tuesday betting markets
nbc_pl_generationxparta_251104.jpg
22:14
How Maresca’s Chelsea stifled Frank’s Spurs
nbc_pl_netbusters_251104.jpg
25:50
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_pedro_251104.jpg
05:59
PL RAW: Chelsea upend Spurs on derby day
ClippersThunder.jpg
02:08
Clippers present betting value vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_roleplayers_251104.jpg
09:55
Alexander-Walker, Okogie among top role players
nbc_nba_firstallstars_251104.jpg
09:58
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?
nbc_nba_draftkingspicksix_251104.jpg
04:52
Bane, Vucevic bets headline top player props
nbc_nba_gamerecaps_251104.jpg
06:55
Turner’s return to IND headlined busy night
nbc_nba_tonightpreviews_251104.jpg
09:56
Can Embiid and 76ers take control of East?
nbc_cbb_mdfacilities_251104.jpg
01:33
Maryland ‘all in’ with new basketball facilities
mlbfansdps.jpg
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
nbc_dps_cardsdefcowboysreax_251104.jpg
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
nbc_nba_clippersheat_251103.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Heat survive Leonard, beat Clippers
nbc_nba_nuggetsandkings_251103.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets get wire-to-wire win vs. Kings
nbc_nba_lalpor_2minhl_251103.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Shorthanded Lakers win in Portland
nbc_nba_mephisvsdetriot_251103.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pistons hold off Grizzlies for victory