MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago White Sox v Athletics
Brewers at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 30
Taylor Hall
Carolina Hurricanes reach 3-year, $9.5 million extension with forward Taylor Hall
Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies will honor the 3 Hall of Fame outfielders who all batted .400 in 1894

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
nbc_csu_oroy_250430.jpg
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Will Prescott erase Cowboys' issues in 2025?

April 30, 2025 10:59 AM
Chris Simms, Devin McCourty and Connor Rogers discuss how the Dallas Cowboys look after the NFL draft and whether Dak Prescott can elevate the team over the strong squads of the NFC East.

nbc_csu_oroy_250430.jpg
02:18
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_csu_giantsrookiesvets_250430.jpg
02:09
‘Not crazy’ for NYG roster to have Wilson, Winston
gabrile_thumb.jpg
06:52
How will Browns navigate crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
06:23
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_roto_nfldroy_250430.jpg
02:04
Inside the 2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
nbc_csu_joshallen_250430.jpg
06:55
Bills GM Beane on the defensive after draft
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
05:43
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
02:17
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_elimanninggiants_250430.jpg
01:43
Eli Manning reportedly seeks NYG minority interest
nbc_pft_biggestquestions_250430.jpg
14:47
Biggest questions remaining after NFL draft
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250430.jpg
07:30
Falcons are being ‘patient’ with Cousins’ contract
nbc_pft_jjmccarthyweight_250430.jpg
08:25
McCarthy ‘looking like an NFL QB’ after recovery
nbc_pft_micahparsonscontract_250430.jpg
02:14
Florio: ‘Inexcusable’ how Cowboys do business
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_250430.jpg
10:01
McCarthy knows he’s ‘ready to start’ in Minnesota
nbc_pft_jerryjoneswrs_250430.jpg
07:18
How Cowboys could still address WR need
nbc_pft_wardtitansoffense_250430.jpg
08:21
How Ward will fit into Callahan’s offense
nbc_pft_titansdysfunction_250430.jpg
08:26
Ward’s leadership must shine through dysfunction
nbc_pft_wardstarter_250430.jpg
03:37
Titans are not naming Ward starter over Levis
nbc_fnia_draftwinnersv2_250429.jpg
03:47
Giants, Eagles among 2025 NFL Draft winners
nbc_fnia_bestfits_250429.jpg
06:02
Hunter to JAX, Campbell to NE top best draft fits
nbc_fnia_shedeurround5_250429.jpg
09:54
Sanders should not have turned down interviews
nbc_fnia_headscratchers_250429.jpg
03:55
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
nbc_fnia_bestdraftclass_250429.jpg
06:20
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?
nbc_fnia_draftsteals_250429.jpg
03:44
Egbuka, Burden III headline 2025 NFL Draft steals
nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
05:43
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
07:06
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
06:31
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250429.jpg
06:25
Harris aims to build best stadium in the country
nbc_pft_favoritenflstadiums_250429.jpg
07:08
PFT Draft: Favorite NFL stadiums
camward.jpg
17:26
Take Your Pick: 2025 NFL Draft edition

nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
19:44
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
nbc_ew_sx_trackbuilding_250430.jpg
03:31
Ever Wonder: How is a Supercross track built?
nbc_roto_cjcup_250430.jpg
01:50
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
nbc_roto_minvlal_250430.jpg
01:52
Target Randle, fade Doncic in Game 5 prop markets
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250430.jpg
01:37
Post, Eason highlight GSW-HOU Game 5 props
nbc_roto_cleind_250430.jpg
02:02
Best bets for Cavaliers vs. Pacers series
nbc_roto_denlac_250430.jpg
01:56
Clippers-Nuggets Game 6 point total feels light
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250430.jpg
13:41
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
nbc_dps_lukedecock_250430.jpg
10:32
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
01:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
nbc_golf_pgaproround3_250429.jpg
08:18
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
35
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_roto_nimmo_250429.jpg
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
nbc_moto_sxbmpittsburgh_250429.jpg
10:25
Supercross 2025: Pittsburgh biggest moments
nbc_roto_suarez_250429.jpg
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
zach_johnson.jpg
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
nbc_dlb_shedeursandersfall_250429.jpg
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
rodgerstomlin.jpg
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
nbc_dlb_miamiheatfuture_250429.jpg
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
miami.jpg
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
nbc_roto_magicboston_250429.jpg
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets