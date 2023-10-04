 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will the Eagles or 49ers be last undefeated team?

October 4, 2023 02:20 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers' odds to be the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Up Next
nbc_simms_gregorycut_231004.jpg
2:08
Broncos cut Randy Gregory in ‘shocking’ move
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eagles_231004.jpg
9:41
Should fans be concerned about Philly defense?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bills_231004.jpg
14:59
Bills silence doubters with ‘real’ win over Miami
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlinesv2_231001.jpg
12:13
Give me the headlines: 49ers nearly ‘pur-fect’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_awssegment_231001.jpg
10:22
Allen, Bills send ‘reminder’ in win over Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lvrvslac_v3_230928_1920x1080.jpg
2:24
Week 4 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seavsnyg_230928.jpg
1:55
Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_miavsbuf_230928.jpg
4:13
Week 4 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_atlvsjax_230928.jpg
2:44
Week 4 preview: Falcons vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_simms_kcvsnyj_230928.jpg
2:16
Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_arivssf_230928.jpg
2:34
Week 4 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nevsdal_230928.jpg
3:30
Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. Cowboys
Now Playing