Williams complements Seahawks' up-and-comers
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers are big fans of the Seattle Seahawks' trade for Leonard Williams, which will complement the promising young talent that has the team poised for an NFC West title chase.
49ers are a ‘perfect home’ for Young
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they believe there was no market for Chase Young ahead of the trade deadline, and why the 49ers are a good fit for the star edge rusher.
SF, SEA set for tough stretches amid NFC West race
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers take a look at DraftKings Sportsbook's odds for the NFC West, where the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will embark on a couple tough stretches that'll help decide the division.
Root of Raiders’ issues stem back to ’23 NFL Draft
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers unpack the news coming out of Las Vegas and question if the Raiders should've been more aggressive in the 2023 NFL Draft, to give the organization hope to grow around.
Give me the headlines: ‘The need for Shaheed’
Chris Simms shares his headlines for NFL Week 8, featuring big games for the New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed and Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young.
Simms: Burrow officially back after CIN win vs. SF
Chris Simms is confident that Joe Burrow is officially "back" after the Cincinnati Bengals' huge Week 8 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the best they've looked all season.
Eagles highlight Simms’ favorite NFL Week 8 bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down their favorite bets for NFL Week 8, including the an upset from the Los Angeles Rams and domination from the Philadelphia Eagles, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 8 preview: Raiders vs. Lions
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Raiders vs. Lions matchup in Week 8 and why Detroit's offense poses "many problems" for the Las Vegas defense.
Week 8 preview: Bengals vs. 49ers
Chris Simms explains why he likes the 49ers over the Bengals despite backup QB Sam Darnold getting the start but Mike Florio thinks the pressure is on Cincinnati to win.
Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Chargers
Chris Simms discusses why he is on upset alert for the Week 8 SNF matchup between the Bears and Chargers and Mike Florio explains why he believes in Chicago backup QB Tyson Bagent.
Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
The Chiefs and Broncos are meeting for the second time in three weeks. Chris Simms and Mike Florio are not expecting Denver to get revenge, though.
Week 8 preview: Ravens vs. Cardinals
The Ravens are coming off one of the best games any team has played all season. Will they keep it up or fall flat in their matchup with the Cardinals?