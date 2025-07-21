Why Watson should be 'out of sight' in fantasy

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Why Watson should be 'out of sight' in fantasy
July 21, 2025 02:34 PM
Patrick Daugherty explains why Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson shouldn't be considered a viable option in fantasy this season as he bounces back from a knee injury.
Related Videos
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
04:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
02:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
01:51
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
02:18
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
01:41
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY
01:59
How to ride Titans’ upside in futures market
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
02:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
02:11
Packers ‘look like’ the bet for NFC North champion
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
01:52
Bears’ ‘nightmare’ schedule favors Under 8.5 wins
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
06:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
02:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
Latest Clips
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
01:38
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: The keys to major No. 4
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
19:57
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue