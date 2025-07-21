Why Watson should be 'out of sight' in fantasy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season
Florida Atlantic v Temple
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape

Top Clips

nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season
Florida Atlantic v Temple
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape

Top Clips

nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why Watson should be 'out of sight' in fantasy

July 21, 2025 02:34 PM
Patrick Daugherty explains why Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson shouldn't be considered a viable option in fantasy this season as he bounces back from a knee injury.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
nbc_pft_pftpmcommanders_250721.jpg
04:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
nbc_pft_pftpm_lionslbinjury_250721.jpg
02:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
nbc_pft_pftpm_levis_250721.jpg
01:51
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
nbc_pft_pftpm_cowboyssb_250721.jpg
02:18
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
nbc_roto_oroy_250721.jpg
01:41
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY
nbc_roto_titansfutures_250721.jpg
01:59
How to ride Titans’ upside in futures market
nbc_roto_harrisstarter_250718.jpg
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
nbc_pftpm_tjwattdeal_250718.jpg
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250718.jpg
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
nbc_pftpm_howellresigns_250718.jpg
02:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
lovepackers.jpg
02:11
Packers ‘look like’ the bet for NFC North champion
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
nbc_pftpm_najeeharris_250717.jpg
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250717.jpg
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250717.jpg
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
nbc_bte_bears_250717.jpg
01:52
Bears’ ‘nightmare’ schedule favors Under 8.5 wins
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
06:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
Micah_Parsons.jpg
02:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_dps_richlernerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
nbc_dps_dponscottiescheffler_250721.jpg
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
01:38
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_bigten_250721.jpg
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West
oly_wpw_worlds_usagre_250721.jpg
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250720.jpg
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: The keys to major No. 4
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_rtf_full_alabamaseason_250720.jpg
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
nbc_golf_theopenrd4late_250720.jpg
19:57
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble