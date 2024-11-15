Watch Now
Bengals, Rams have a lot at stake in Week 11
Devin McCourty joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Week 11 matchup between the Bengals and Chargers on SNF and the importance of the Rams' game vs. the Patriots.
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
Chargers defensive stars Khalil Mack and Derwin James share how Jim Harbaugh earned the team's trust and look ahead to Sunday Night Football before Rodney Harrison catches up with Harbaugh about year one in Los Angeles.
Week 11 pick-up lines: Allen or Tillman prop bet?
Jay and Connor pitch their Week 11 pick-up lines to Matthew Berry, with prop bets on Bills QB Josh Allen and Browns WR Cedric Tillman up for consideration.
Lack of weapons on display for Daniels vs Eagles
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers lament the lack of threats for the Washington Commanders on offense, arguing that Jayden Daniels needs more downfield weapons and the lack thereof cost them in Week 11.
‘Gotta start’ Brown Week 11, but what about Geno?
FFHH is high on Bengals RB Chase Brown vs. the Chargers but feeling iffy about Geno Smith against the 49ers in fantasy football for NFL Week 11.
Harris, Dobbins and Downs top sells for Week 11
Running backs to trade include Najee Harris due to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ underdog status in their upcoming schedule and the Los Angeles Chargers’ J.K Dobbins with less playing time.
Get in on Moore, Boutte, Knox matchups in Week 11
Denny Carter tells the FFHH crew what the mainstream media doesn't want you to know in Week 11, such as the importance of starting Elijah Moore, Kayshon Boutte and Dawson Knox due to favorable matchups.
Nabers, Ridley, Irving top fantasy trade targets
Light schedules (and one possible quarterback change) make the Giants' Malik Nabers, Titans' Calvin Ridley and Buccaneers' Bucky Irving top targets ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.
Barkley leads Eagles to win over Commanders
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reflect on Saquon Barkley’s strong performance for the Eagles against the Washington Commanders and what improvements they want to see from Jalen Hurts going forward.
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the Los Angeles Chargers' strong defensive play heading into a matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the "weird" ending to the Commanders vs. Eagles game on Thursday Night Football, explaining why poor game management on both sides resulted in a strange finish.
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' outlook after defeating the Washington Commanders in Week 11, evaluating Saquon Barkley's performance and the team's future at 8-2.