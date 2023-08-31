Watch Now
Clark calls for Cowboys-Ravens Super Bowl matchup
Ryan Clark sits down to talk about his new hosting role with Inside the NFL while touching on other topics including his "off the wall" 2024 Super Bowl pick that has the Dallas Cowboys facing the Baltimore Ravens.
How Wilson’s injury impacts Achane, Mostert
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into the fantasy implications for Dolphins RBs after Jeff Wilson was placed on IR and what this means for the likes of De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.
Wide receiver betting primer for 2023: Diggs, Hill
Jay Croucher reveals which odds he likes in wide receiver betting markets for 2023 including Stefon Diggs and Amon-Ra St. Brown for most receiving yards and Tyreek Hill for most receiving TDs.
Pittman an undervalued tier five WR in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers review Berry's tier five WR rankings and discuss why they are very interested in Michael Pittman JR. as an undervalued receiver at current ADP.
Kupp ‘not being talked about enough’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down tiers one and two of Berry's 2023 WR rankings, discussing why Cooper Kupp is "not being talked about enough" and DeVonta Smith's chances of finishing top 10.
Berry’s advice on stacking WRs from the same team
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down the impact of scoring on rankings and the idea of stacking WRs from the same team.
Ridley, Hopkins with question marks at current ADP
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss wide receivers that have question marks at their current ADP, including Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, Drake London, and others.
Berry picks Maryland as his Big Ten team this year
In celebration of the 19th annual College Colors Day, Matthew Berry reveals which Big Ten team he will be backing this upcoming season.
How late is too late when drafting your WR1?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers review tiers three and four of Berry's WR rankings, offering advice on drafting your WR1 as well as outlooks for Deebo Samuel, Drake London, and others.
NFC North predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe the Packers, Lions, Vikings and Bears will finish within the NFC North.
Wright: Commanders are not ‘considering’ old name
Mike Florio dives into President Jason Wright's remarks about why Washington is looking to move forward, not back, with its name and questions if any future front office moves would change that thinking.
Dolphins’ Wilkins must prove 2022 wasn’t a fluke
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share why they believe tabling contract negotiations with Christian Wilkins is ultimately a beneficial outcome for the Miami Dolphins.