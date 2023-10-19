 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters - Day One
James Morrison leads as wind and rain affect Andalucia Masters
Elijah Groves (W).jpg
Linebacker Elijah Groves Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Brett Carroll (W).jpg
Brett Carroll Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_pst_upanddowntable_231019.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 9
nbc_pst_liverpoolvseverton_231019.jpg
Liverpool, Everton trending up heading into derby
nbc_bfa_machinnil_231019.jpg
Senator Manchin wanders into college NIL debate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters - Day One
James Morrison leads as wind and rain affect Andalucia Masters
Elijah Groves (W).jpg
Linebacker Elijah Groves Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Brett Carroll (W).jpg
Brett Carroll Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_pst_upanddowntable_231019.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 9
nbc_pst_liverpoolvseverton_231019.jpg
Liverpool, Everton trending up heading into derby
nbc_bfa_machinnil_231019.jpg
Senator Manchin wanders into college NIL debate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Collinsworth 'loves' the Eagles' 'tush push'

October 19, 2023 02:52 PM
Cris Collinsworth joins Dan Patrick to discuss the differences between Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts and why he 'loves' the Philadelphia Eagles' 'tush push' play.
Up Next
nbc_dps_peterschragerinterview_231019.jpg
14:14
Schrager: Rodgers is ‘laser focused’ on a return
Now Playing
nbc_simms_wasvsnyg_231019.jpg
3:24
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_231019.jpg
4:15
Berry’s Week 7 QB Love/Hate led by Tua, Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehatewrs_231019.jpg
15:04
Berry’s Week 7 WR Love/Hate: Waddle, Pickens lead
Now Playing
nbc_simms_billspatriots_231019.jpg
4:18
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownscolts_231019.jpg
4:07
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raidersbears_231019.jpg
2:16
Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Bears
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231019.jpg
4:06
Berry’s fantasy preview for Jaguars vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs_231019.jpg
14:24
Berry’s Week 7 RB Love/Hate: Swift, Taylor lead
Now Playing
nbc_csu_falbuc_231019.jpg
3:05
Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_steram_231019.jpg
4:27
Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_carsea_231019.jpg
2:45
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Now Playing