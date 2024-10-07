Which NFL team had the worst Week 5 loss?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MXoN 2024 Red Bull KTM Aaron Plessinger with champagne.jpg
Team USA riders Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb react to 2024 Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA football
Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes
Malachi Moore
Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologizes for his outburst late in loss to Vanderbilt

Top Clips

nbc_dps_terryfranconainterview_241007.jpg
Francona: Reds situation ‘just felt right’
nbc_dps_collegefootballweek6recap_241007.jpg
Patrick: ‘Was just one of those weekends’ in CFB
nbc_oht_sunlynxg4_241007.jpg
Sun stave off elimination, force Game 5 vs. Lynx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MXoN 2024 Red Bull KTM Aaron Plessinger with champagne.jpg
Team USA riders Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb react to 2024 Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA football
Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes
Malachi Moore
Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologizes for his outburst late in loss to Vanderbilt

Top Clips

nbc_dps_terryfranconainterview_241007.jpg
Francona: Reds situation ‘just felt right’
nbc_dps_collegefootballweek6recap_241007.jpg
Patrick: ‘Was just one of those weekends’ in CFB
nbc_oht_sunlynxg4_241007.jpg
Sun stave off elimination, force Game 5 vs. Lynx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Which NFL team had the worst Week 5 loss?

October 7, 2024 03:00 PM
The Dan Patrick Show recaps Week 5 in the 2024 NFL season, wondering which team had the worst loss -- with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers among the contenders.
Up Next
nbc_dlb_dadamseallenpoe_241007.jpg
3:35
Diving deep on meaning in Adams’ Poe reference
Now Playing
nbc_dlb_vikingsjets_241007.jpg
7:04
Vikings’ Van Ginkel thriving in Flores’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_dps_louisriddick_241007.jpg
14:14
Watson’s contract situation is ‘worst in sports’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
15:56
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
4:09
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
12:41
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravens_241007.jpg
12:25
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN
Now Playing
nbc_pft_browns_241007.jpg
10:07
Browns resist benching Watson amid declining play
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanders_241007.jpg
4:28
Commanders’ Daniels deserves MVP consideration
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bengals_241007.jpg
7:56
Can Burrow, Bengals recover from 1-4 start?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysangle_241007.jpg
10:12
Prescott was the ‘difference’ in Cowboys’ comeback
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersoffense_241007.jpg
19:41
‘Door’s cracked open’ for Wilson to start in PIT
Now Playing