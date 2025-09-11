Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SuperMotocross St. Louis 2025, Round 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Patriots at Dolphins 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SuperMotocross St. Louis 2025, Round 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Patriots at Dolphins 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos
September 11, 2025 04:08 PM
Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty discuss Jonathan Taylor's status heading into Week 2, breaking down what to expect from the Indianapolis Colts running back against the Denver Broncos.
Related Videos
03:38
Samuel props headline Commanders vs. Packers bets
01:29
Be wary of Nix in fantasy after ‘awful’ Week 1
01:42
Pitts and Pittman could have rough fantasy games
06:43
Fields, Burrow can ‘do it all’ in fantasy
14:47
Smith-Njigba, Warren could be set for big weeks
06:31
Walker, Pacheco are fantasy running backs to avoid
14:10
Brown, Mason lead Week 2 fantasy RB love list
01:47
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
01:50
NFL Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Raiders
01:24
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
04:24
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings
02:30
NFL Week 2 preview: Eagles vs. Chiefs
02:17
NFL Week 2 preview: Broncos vs. Colts
02:59
NFL Week 2 preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals
02:21
Texans are ‘surprising’ favorites over Buccaneers
02:12
Bet on Chargers to beat Raiders on Monday night
02:10
NFL Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Titans
02:22
NFL Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Steelers
01:50
NFL Week 2 preview: Bills vs. Jets
01:53
NFL Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Saints
02:22
NFL Week 2 preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins
04:58
NFL Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Packers
01:55
Without Purdy, 49ers on upset alert in New Orleans
04:45
NFL Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Ravens
03:49
NFL Week 2 preview: Jaguars vs. Bengals
02:34
NFL Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Lions
02:44
NFL Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
02:21
Take Falcons over Vikings in close game on SNF
02:20
Kelce makes ‘no excuses’ for collision with Worthy
06:21
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF
Latest Clips
01:57
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
06:29
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
04:27
Will McDaniel get fired if Dolphins fall to 0-2?
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
17:22
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs
01:44
Bet on Love to score Notre Dame’s first touchdown
01:43
Best prop bets in South Florida vs. Miami game
10:53
197th Manchester Derby 2025 preview, predictions
15:39
Top questions facing USMNT after win over Japan
03:11
Ganna impresses with ‘insane’ time trial finish
01:19
Allen describes differences of calling Int’l games
11:44
Vikings’ comeback rooted in complementary football
04:14
Sun could be setting on McDaniel’s approach in MIA
02:31
Hill is under Personal Conduct Policy review
10:50
Daniels is instilling confidence into Commanders
06:51
Commanders’ Harris, Quinn change reset everything
07:08
How Hill could elevate Chiefs if Dolphins move on
07:19
Lions need to show ‘clear steps forward’ in Week 2
06:15
Why Love can lead Packers to NFC North victory
03:16
Nabers addresses sideline frustration in Week 1
02:15
HLs: Dream breeze past Sun for sixth straight win
04:14
Lamar’s calf cramp forced BAL to punt late vs. BUF
04:39
Jeudy, Ward see ‘disrespect’ being underdogs
02:35
Flacco gets candid about wanting to beat Ravens
07:47
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
02:55
Georgia Tech has ‘prime opportunity’ vs. Clemson
03:31
Will Georgia do enough to win vs. Tennessee?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue