Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Fans in stands.JPG
SuperMotocross St. Louis 2025, Round 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
Patriots at Dolphins 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_golf_krogerqueencity_250911.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_goedert_250911.jpg
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Fans in stands.JPG
SuperMotocross St. Louis 2025, Round 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
Patriots at Dolphins 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Broncos vs. Colts 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_golf_krogerqueencity_250911.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_goedert_250911.jpg
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos

September 11, 2025 04:08 PM
Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty discuss Jonathan Taylor's status heading into Week 2, breaking down what to expect from the Indianapolis Colts running back against the Denver Broncos.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250911.jpg
03:38
Samuel props headline Commanders vs. Packers bets
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_250911.jpg
01:29
Be wary of Nix in fantasy after ‘awful’ Week 1
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250911.jpg
01:42
Pitts and Pittman could have rough fantasy games
nbc_ffhh_loveqbs_250911.jpg
06:43
Fields, Burrow can ‘do it all’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_lovepasscatchers_250911.jpg
14:47
Smith-Njigba, Warren could be set for big weeks
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_250911.jpg
06:31
Walker, Pacheco are fantasy running backs to avoid
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_250911.jpg
14:10
Brown, Mason lead Week 2 fantasy RB love list
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
01:47
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_lacvslv_250911.jpg
01:50
NFL Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
04:24
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_phivskc_250911.jpg
02:30
NFL Week 2 preview: Eagles vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_denvsind_250911.jpg
02:17
NFL Week 2 preview: Broncos vs. Colts
nbc_csu_carvsari_250911.jpg
02:59
NFL Week 2 preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals
nbc_roto_buccstexans_v2_250911.jpg
02:21
Texans are ‘surprising’ favorites over Buccaneers
nbc_roto_chargersraiders_v2_250911.jpg
02:12
Bet on Chargers to beat Raiders on Monday night
nbc_csu_larvsten_250911.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Titans
nbc_csu_seavspit_250911.jpg
02:22
NFL Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_bufvsnyj_250911.jpg
01:50
NFL Week 2 preview: Bills vs. Jets
nbc_csu_sfvsno_250911.jpg
01:53
NFL Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_nevsmia_250911.jpg
02:22
NFL Week 2 preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_tnfprev_250911.jpg
04:58
NFL Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Packers
nbc_roto_ninerssaints_v2_250911.jpg
01:55
Without Purdy, 49ers on upset alert in New Orleans
nbc_csu_clevbal_250911.jpg
04:45
NFL Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_jaxvcin_250911.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 2 preview: Jaguars vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_chivdet_250911.jpg
02:34
NFL Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Lions
nbc_csu_nygvdal_250911.jpg
02:44
NFL Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
nbc_roto_falconsvikings_250911.jpg
02:21
Take Falcons over Vikings in close game on SNF
nbc_pft_kelceworthy_250911.jpg
02:20
Kelce makes ‘no excuses’ for collision with Worthy
nbc_pft_snfprev_250911.jpg
06:21
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
01:57
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_golf_krogerqueencity_250911.jpg
06:29
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_goedert_250911.jpg
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
nbc_roto_purdy_250911.jpg
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_250911.jpg
04:27
Will McDaniel get fired if Dolphins fall to 0-2?
nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250911.jpg
17:22
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs
nbc_roto_texasamnotredame_250911.jpg.jpg
01:44
Bet on Love to score Notre Dame’s first touchdown
nbc_roto_southflmiami_v3_250911.jpg
01:43
Best prop bets in South Florida vs. Miami game
nbc_pst_manchesterderby_250911.jpg
10:53
197th Manchester Derby 2025 preview, predictions
nbc_pst_usmnt_250911.jpg
15:39
Top questions facing USMNT after win over Japan
nbc_cycling_gannafinish_250911.jpg
03:11
Ganna impresses with ‘insane’ time trial finish
nbc_pft_vikingsintgame_250911.jpg
01:19
Allen describes differences of calling Int’l games
nbc_pft_vikingsturnaround_250911.jpg
11:44
Vikings’ comeback rooted in complementary football
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_250911.jpg
04:14
Sun could be setting on McDaniel’s approach in MIA
nbc_pft_hillv2_250911.jpg
02:31
Hill is under Personal Conduct Policy review
nbc_pft_tnfpreview_250911.jpg
10:50
Daniels is instilling confidence into Commanders
nbc_pft_nflbusiness_250911.jpg
06:51
Commanders’ Harris, Quinn change reset everything
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250911.jpg
07:08
How Hill could elevate Chiefs if Dolphins move on
nbc_pft_lions_250911.jpg
07:19
Lions need to show ‘clear steps forward’ in Week 2
nbc_pft_packerslions_250911.jpg
06:15
Why Love can lead Packers to NFC North victory
nbc_pft_nabers_250911.jpg
03:16
Nabers addresses sideline frustration in Week 1
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250911.jpg
02:15
HLs: Dream breeze past Sun for sixth straight win
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_250911.jpg
04:14
Lamar’s calf cramp forced BAL to punt late vs. BUF
nbc_pft_jerryjeudy_250911.jpg
04:39
Jeudy, Ward see ‘disrespect’ being underdogs
nbc_pft_joeflacco_250911.jpg
02:35
Flacco gets candid about wanting to beat Ravens
nbc_golf_fohm_250910.jpg
07:47
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_rtf_clemsongeorgiatech_250910.jpg
02:55
Georgia Tech has ‘prime opportunity’ vs. Clemson
nbc_rtf_georgiatennessee_250910.jpg
03:31
Will Georgia do enough to win vs. Tennessee?