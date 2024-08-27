 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Caroline Dolehide ousts Danielle Collins in Collins’ final U.S. Open
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Shohei Ohtani
Orioles vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 27

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240827.jpg
Examining Man United’s tactical issues v. Brighton
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240827.jpg
Maresca details Chelsea’s new tactics
nbc_dps_dponceedeelamb_240827.jpg
What does Lamb’s contract mean for Prescott?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Caroline Dolehide ousts Danielle Collins in Collins’ final U.S. Open
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Shohei Ohtani
Orioles vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 27

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240827.jpg
Examining Man United’s tactical issues v. Brighton
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240827.jpg
Maresca details Chelsea’s new tactics
nbc_dps_dponceedeelamb_240827.jpg
What does Lamb’s contract mean for Prescott?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Comparing the skillsets of Williams and Mahomes

August 27, 2024 02:14 PM
Jordan Palmer and Dan Patrick discuss the development of quarterbacks in 2024 and compare the skillset of Caleb Williams to that of Patrick Mahomes coming out of college.
Up Next
nbc_dps_dponceedeelamb_240827.jpg
6:03
What does Lamb’s contract mean for Prescott?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier3wr_v2_240827.jpg
9:33
Collins shouldn’t be a target share concern
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_latetargets_240827.jpg
12:55
Is Allen ‘undervalued’ in fantasy drafts?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrlastcall_240827.jpg
1:08
St. Brown, Wilson are strong receiving leader bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier2wr_240827.jpg
4:46
How will Nacua and Kupp coexist in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_4thtierreceiver_240827.jpg
8:23
McLaurin has fantasy ‘upside’ with Daniels
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrapproach_240827.jpg
7:38
Lamb leads Berry’s top 10 fantasy wide receivers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
5:18
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
4:33
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
7:08
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_afceastpredictions_240827.jpg
16:59
Yearbook-style 2024 AFC East predictions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chaseaiuyuk_240827.jpg
5:23
How Lamb’s deal impacts Chase, Aiyuk
Now Playing